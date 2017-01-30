Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Poland puts detailed list…

Poland puts detailed list of Auschwitz SS guards online

By master January 30, 2017 7:13 am
Share

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s historians have put online what they say is the most complete list of Nazi SS commanders and guards at the former German death camp of Auschwitz.

The Institute of National Remembrance said Monday that the SS KL Auschwitz Garrison list is based on data from archives in Poland, Germany, Austria, the United States and elsewhere.

The work of historian Aleksander Lasik, the institute and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, it has more than 8,500 entries. Most of them include the date and place of birth, nationality, military service and party affiliation. Some have a photo attached.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The dates of service at Auschwitz are being verified pending publication.

Advertisement

Some 1.1 million people, mostly Europe’s Jews, were killed at Auschwitz, which the Nazi Germans operated in occupied Poland.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Poland puts detailed list…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended