Police fatally shoot man armed with knives after standoff

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:33 pm
KENNER, La. (AP) — Police in a New Orleans suburb say officers fatally shot a man who was armed with two knives as he exited a house and advanced on them following a standoff that lasted more than four hours.

Kenner police say in a news release that 25-year-old Armond Brown died after he was shot Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said they were called to the house at 11:37 a.m.

The police statement said officers were called after Brown prevented his brother from entering the house. It said Brown had a history of mental illness and had not been taking prescribed medications.

The identities of the officers and the races of all involved have not been released.

