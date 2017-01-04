Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Mortgage rates, home sales and prices seen rising in 2017 Next Story Tillerson and Exxon part ways; $180M retirement package
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Officers shoot teen…

Police: Officers shoot teen carjacking suspect after chase

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 7:18 am
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A 16-year-old suspected of stealing a vehicle has been injured after being shot by officers in Atlanta.

Local news outlets report that Atlanta police say the shooting happened Tuesday night near Clayton County.

Police spokesman Officer Lukasz Sajdak says the teen was one of two carjacking suspects whom police were chasing in southwest Atlanta before the shooting.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Sajdak says the suspects crashed into a pole near Interstate 285. Authorities say officers chased the suspects as they ran from the scene before shooting the 16-year-old in the leg.

Advertisement

Police have not yet said why officers shot the teen.

WSB-TV reports that both suspects are in custody and charges are pending.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police: Officers shoot teen…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Mortgage rates, home sales and prices seen rising in 2017 Next Story Tillerson and Exxon part ways; $180M retirement package