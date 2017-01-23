Sports Listen

Trending:

TechnologyTrump administrationNational parksTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate Constitution
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police responding to burglary…

Police responding to burglary kill homeowner, not intruder

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 9:19 am
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The ex-wife of a Pittsburgh homeowner fatally shot by police responding to a burglary call says officers “shot the wrong guy.”

Brenda and Christopher Thompkins were in bed when they spotted an intruder in the house at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Christopher Thompkins grabbed Brenda’s gun and was headed downstairs when he fired at the intruder. Police say two officers who responded to a security alarm thought the shots were fired at them. They returned fire and killed Thompkins.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The officers are on administrative leave and the police and district attorney are conducting separate reviews. The officers’ names haven’t been released.

Advertisement

Brenda and 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins were divorced, but the couple reconciled years ago.

The intruder was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Police responding to burglary…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1964: 24th Amendment eliminates poll tax

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate Constitution