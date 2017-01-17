Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Iraqi troops capture historic site in Mosul destroyed by IS
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Poll: Young Americans fear…

Poll: Young Americans fear they will be worse off post-Trump

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and EMILY SWANSON January 17, 2017 8:00 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A new GenForward poll shows that young Americans are more likely to expect they’ll be worse off than better off after four years of a Donald Trump presidency.

Young blacks, Latinos and Asian Americans are particularly concerned, while young whites are more evenly divided.

GenForward is a survey of adults age 18 to 30 by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

3-day work week for DC area feds due to inauguration.

The first-of-its-kind poll pays special attention to the voices of young adults of color, highlighting how race and ethnicity shape the opinions of a new generation.

Advertisement

Americans aged 18 to 30 are far more likely to think Trump will divide than unite the country, by a 60 percent to 19 percent margin.

Topics:
Government News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Poll: Young Americans fear…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Iraqi troops capture historic site in Mosul destroyed by IS