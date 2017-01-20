Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Farmers battered by Thailand floods find a golden upside
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Protesters, Trump supporters clash…

Protesters, Trump supporters clash outside ‘DeploraBall’

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 2:27 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters and supporters of President-elect Donald Trump clashed outside a pro-Trump event in Washington the night before his inauguration. Police used chemical spray on some protesters in an effort to control the unruly crowd.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the National Press Club in downtown Washington, where the “DeploraBall” was being held. The name is a play on a campaign remark by Hillary Clinton, who once referred to many of Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.”

Protesters booed any time presumed ball-goers in suits, tuxedos or dresses came in or out of the event.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

One man waving a pro-Trump flag had debris thrown at him and was chased to the nearby Warner Theater, where Fox News Channel personalities Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera happened to be outside waiting to go into another event. Hannity engaged hecklers by raising his fist; Rivera laughed and smiled before entering the theater.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Protesters, Trump supporters clash…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Farmers battered by Thailand floods find a golden upside