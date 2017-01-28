Sports Listen

Puerto Rico gets more time to propose fiscal plan

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 12:09 pm
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board is giving Puerto Rico’s government more time to figure out how to confront its financial crisis.

Saturday’s action gives the territorial government a little more time to negotiate with creditors and stave off possible lawsuits. The deadline for presenting a fiscal plan moves to Feb. 28 instead of Jan. 15. And the moratorium on lawsuits now extends to May 31 instead of Feb. 15.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello says in a statement that the measure shows the government is “acting in a correct, transparent and responsible way.”

The U.S. Congress created the board last year to oversee efforts to overcome an estimated $70 billion debt that has expanded during a decade-long recession. The board has said Puerto Rico should raise revenues and cut costs.

Business News Government News
