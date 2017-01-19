Sports Listen

Researchers: Trump win alters conversation on gun violence

By BOB SALSBERG January 19, 2017 4:09 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Public health researchers and gun safety advocates are conceding Republican Donald Trump’s election as president has changed the national conversation on firearms. They’re urging gun owners and manufacturers to be included in the effort to reduce deaths and injuries from firearms.

Researchers from dozens of universities scheduled a conference on gun violence days after the November election.

Boston University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Sandro Galea says attendees were expecting Democrat Hillary Clinton to win. Instead, they discussed strategies reflecting new political realities.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Trump embraced support from gun rights groups during his campaign and falsely suggested Clinton wanted to abolish the Second Amendment.

Galea and his academic colleagues in an American Journal of Public Health editorial Thursday called for more discussion with gun owners and more private funding of academic research into issues surrounding firearm violence.

