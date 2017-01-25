Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Restaurants: The next front…

Restaurants: The next front for the immigration debate?

By SOPHIA TAREEN January 25, 2017 1:28 am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The national debate over immigration policy could be coming to a diner near you.

Dozens of restaurants are seeking “sanctuary” status, a designation owners hope will help protect employees in an immigrant-heavy industry and tone down fiery rhetoric sparked by the presidential campaign.

First inspired by churches, the label is something cities and other public entities have sought to offer local protections to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, whether it’s barring police from asking citizens about immigration status or refusing to cooperate with federal agents.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Roughly 80 restaurants across the country have signed up, from down-home delis to upscale bistros.

Advertisement

The restaurants agree to anti-discrimination policies, display signs that pronounce their sanctuary status and receive know-your-rights training — what to do if there’s a workplace raid by immigration agents.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Restaurants: The next front…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended