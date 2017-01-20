Roberts, target of Trump jabs, meeting Trump at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump and John Roberts are not likely to rehash Trump’s criticism of the chief justice when they meet outside the Capitol at noon.

Instead, they will take part in a venerable two-step of American political life.

A Bible between them, Roberts will administer the presidential oath, the two men will shake hands and Roberts will, for the time being, recede into the background.

Roberts and the rest of the Supreme Court probably will be called on to review Trump’s major undertakings as president. Trump could need Roberts’ vote on matters ranging from immigration to health care to environmental regulations.

This will be the third presidential inaugural for the 61-year-old Roberts, having sworn in Barack Obama twice.