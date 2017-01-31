Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Romania: Prosecutors oppose effort…

Romania: Prosecutors oppose effort to weaken misconduct law

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 12:09 pm < a min read
Share

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Anti-corruption prosecutors in Romania say a government proposal to decriminalize some official misconduct will lead to an increase in corruption.

The National Anticorruption Directorate said Tuesday that the emergency ordinance the government is seeking would “encourage the abusive behavior of public workers, dishonesty, (and) immorality.”

A draft of the proposal shows the government plans to pardon thousands of prisoners and decriminalize cases of official misconduct in which the financial damage is valued at less than 200,000 lei ($47,800.) Tens of thousands of Romanians have protested, saying the measure would weaken anti-graft efforts.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

The government says the measure is needed to reduce prison overcrowding.

Advertisement

Justice Minister Florin Iordache has denied it was designed to benefit politicians, a number of whom have been caught up in the country’s fight against high-level corruption.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Romania: Prosecutors oppose effort…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended