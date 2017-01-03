Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story South bracing for more severe storms, rain
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Roof found competent for…

Roof found competent for sentencing, gets extra prep day

By MEG KINNARD January 3, 2017 3:56 am
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof has been ruled competent to act as his own attorney in the sentencing phase of his death penalty trial over the killing of black worshippers at a South Carolina church.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel made the determination Monday after a daylong hearing. The judge heard about seven hours of testimony in the hearing, which was closed to the public and the media.

Roof was also granted an extra day to prepare for his case. The same jury that last month found Roof guilty of 33 federal charges will now return to court Wednesday to begin weighing if he should be sentenced to life in prison or death for the June 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners during a church Bible study in Charleston.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Roof found competent for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story South bracing for more severe storms, rain