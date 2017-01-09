Sports Listen

S. Korean dies after setting himself ablaze over Japan deal

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 10:30 pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean Buddhist monk has died days after he set himself on fire to protest the country’s deal with Japan on former Korean sex slaves.

The 64-year-old monk set himself ablaze Saturday during rallies against impeached President Park Geun-hye. In his notebook found at the scene, he criticized Park’s agreement to settle an impasse over Korean women forced to be sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II in return for an apology and a pledge of millions of dollars.

The Seoul National University Hospital said Tuesday the monk died Monday of multiple organ failures caused by his burns.

Park’s Japan deal prompted criticism at home because it was announced without approval from the victims.

Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.

