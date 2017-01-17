Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Trump meets with Supreme Court candidate
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Secret Service settles racial…

Secret Service settles racial discrimination lawsuit

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 11:23 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service have agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in promotion practices by the agency that protects the president.

More than 100 black Secret Service agents alleged in the 2000 lawsuit that they were routinely passed over for promotions in favor of less-qualified white agents.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says in a statement released Tuesday night that he is “pleased that we are able to finally put this chapter of Secret Service history behind us.”

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The Secret Service says that while it “denies any and all liability or damages … the agreement is a means of resolving this almost 2-decades-old matter.”

Advertisement

The Washington Post is reporting that the agency has agreed to pay $24 million to the plaintiffs.

Topics:
Business News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Secret Service settles racial…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Trump meets with Supreme Court candidate