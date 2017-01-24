Senate Democrats to propose $1 trillion infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they plan to offer a proposal Tuesday to spend $1 trillion on transportation and other infrastructure projects over 10 years in an attempt to engage President Donald Trump on an issue where they hope to find common ground.

Details of the plan provided to The Associated Press include a $200 million for a “vital infrastructure fund” to pay for projects of national significance. An example of the types of projects that could be eligible for financing from the fund is the Gateway Program to repair and replace aging rail lines and tunnels between New York and New Jersey, some of which are over 100 years old and were damaged in Hurricane Sandy. The project, which would double the number of trains per hour using the tunnels and help enable high-speed Amtrak service, is estimated to cost about $20 billion.

Republican leaders, who have said previously that they’re waiting for Trump to offer his own proposal, are unlikely to embrace the Democratic plan. It’s not clear where Democrats would to get the money to pay for their proposal.

Infrastructure was raised at a meeting Monday between Trump and Republicans. “They thought that was an area maybe to find common ground, and then Sen McConnell made the important point it needs to be paid for because we’ve got $20 trillion in debt,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the No. 2 Senate GOP leader.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said he doesn’t want another infrastructure plan that is effectively an economic stimulus program like the one Congress passed in 2009 at former President Barack Obama’s behest.

Trump bemoaned the state of the nation’s roads, bridges, airports and railways during the presidential campaign and promised to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure investment, putting people to work in the process. But Trump has offered few specifics. Administration officials have indicated they expect Trump to offer a detailed plan this spring.

“Senate Democrats are walking the walk on repairing and rebuilding our nation’s crumbling infrastructure,” Senate Minority leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “We ask President Trump to support this common sense, comprehensive approach.”

Democrats estimate their plan would create 15 million jobs.

A proposal by two of Trump’s financial advisers circulated just after the election calls for using $137 billion in tax credits to generate $1 trillion in private investment in infrastructure projects over 10 years. But private investors are typically interested only in projects — like tolls — that have a revenue stream to produce a profit.

Tolling roads and bridges is often unpopular. A recent Washington Post poll found that 66 percent of the public opposes granting tax credits to investors who put their money into transportation projects in exchange for the right to toll.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and transportation industry lobbying groups are campaigning for a hike in direct federal spending instead of tax credits. What is needed most, they say, is money to address the growing backlog of maintenance and repair projects, most of which are unsuitable for tolling.

AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner contributed to this report.

Follow Joan Lowy at http://twitter.com/AP_Joan_Lowy. Her work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/joan-lowy