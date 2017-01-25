Senior diplomat Kennedy, who served Dems, GOP, stepping down

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. diplomat who played a prominent role in the Benghazi investigations and the controversy over Hillary Clinton’s emails is resigning.

State Department Undersecretary for Management Patrick F. Kennedy will resign Friday. Department spokesman Mark Toner says Kennedy is retiring from the foreign service.

President George W. Bush selected Kennedy for the role in 2007 and Kennedy stayed on throughout President Barack Obama’s term. His departure creates another opening that President Donald Trump must fill at the top echelon of the State Department.

Kennedy was criticized for the department’s insufficient security at the diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya, where four Americans were killed in 2012. Bureau records also showed Kennedy asked for the FBI’s help in 2015 to change the classification level of an email from Clinton’s private server.