Sharpshooters target 100 deer at Fort Meade

By master January 30, 2017 4:12 am
FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Fort Meade’s garrison commander says federal government sharpshooters plan to kill 100 white-tailed deer at the Army installation to curb damage to vegetation.

Col. Tom Rickard says in a statement that the herd-reduction activity begins Monday and will continue through March.

He says the reduction is part of a multi-year plan to lower the deer population to 12 to 18 per square mile. Rickard says the current deer density is 32 per square mile.

The sharpshooters are with the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Wildlife Services unit.

Rickard says the venison will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.

Defense Government News
