Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Atlantic City mayor urges Icahn to sell ex-Taj Mahal casino Next Story Lawsuit seeks to ban Google from US government contracts
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » SKorean court formally starts…

SKorean court formally starts president’s impeachment trial

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 9:08 pm
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court has begun hearing oral arguments in the impeachment trial of President Park Geun-hye, who lawmakers voted to remove over a corruption scandal that saw millions of people protest over the last several months.

Park’s lawyers and lawmakers traded pointed arguments Thursday on the validity of accusations that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowed the friend to unlawfully interfere with government affairs.

The hearing proceeded without Park, who refused to testify for the second time following her no-show on Tuesday. The nine-justice court cannot force Park to appear.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

The court plans to hear witnesses later Thursday. The court has six months to decide if Park should permanently step down or should be reinstated.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » SKorean court formally starts…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1896: Utah becomes 45th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Atlantic City mayor urges Icahn to sell ex-Taj Mahal casino Next Story Lawsuit seeks to ban Google from US government contracts