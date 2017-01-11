Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Chao: Unleash private investors to boost transportation
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Somalia lawmakers choose speaker…

Somalia lawmakers choose speaker for new parliament

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 7:19 am
Share

HARGEISA, Somalia (AP) — Lawmakers in Somalia have elected a speaker for the country’s new parliament, a key step toward the country’s upcoming presidential election.

The election has been delayed several times amid allegations of fraud and intimidation. No official date for the vote has been set, but officials estimate it will be in late January.

Wednesday’s vote by 259 lawmakers saw the re-election of Mohamed Osman Jawari as parliament speaker.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Parliament members elect Somalia’s president, who is not chosen directly by popular vote.

Advertisement

This Horn of Africa nation is trying to rebuild after decades of chaos. The country is riven by clan rivalries and threatened by al-Shabab Islamic extremists opposed to Western-style democracy.

The election delays have worried some in the international community.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Somalia lawmakers choose speaker…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Chao: Unleash private investors to boost transportation