Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Stalled murder trial back…

Stalled murder trial back on for president of Suriname

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 6:08 pm < a min read
Share

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — A military court on Monday ordered Suriname’s president to resume his long-stalled murder trial in the killing of political opponents under his dictatorship in 1982.

The court ruled President Desi Bouterse breached his legal authority last year when he ordered a halt to the proceedings.

Bouterse and 25 co-defendants are accused of rounding up 15 prominent opponents and executing them inside a colonial fortress in the capital of the South American country.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Bouterse was elected president in a parliamentary vote in 2010 and re-elected in 2015. He accepted responsibility for the killings but says he was not present during the executions. Witnesses dispute that claim.

Advertisement

Prosecutors are expected to disclose the sentence they are seeking when the trial resumes Feb. 9.

Topics:
Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Stalled murder trial back…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended