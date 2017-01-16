Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A new Oxfam report says just eight men own as much wealth as 3.6 billion people — about half the world.

The analysis by the anti-poverty organization says the gap between the very rich and poor is far greater than just a year ago. It’s urging leaders to do more than pay lip-service to the problem.

Oxfam warns that if nothing is done, public anger against this kind of inequality will continue to grow and lead to more seismic political changes akin to last year’s election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Some of the eight on the richest list are Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

Oxfam presented its findings at its annual gathering in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.