Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Stark inequality: Oxfam says…

Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:12 am
Share

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A new Oxfam report says just eight men own as much wealth as 3.6 billion people — about half the world.

The analysis by the anti-poverty organization says the gap between the very rich and poor is far greater than just a year ago. It’s urging leaders to do more than pay lip-service to the problem.

Oxfam warns that if nothing is done, public anger against this kind of inequality will continue to grow and lead to more seismic political changes akin to last year’s election of Donald Trump as U.S. president and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Some of the eight on the richest list are Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg.

Advertisement

Oxfam presented its findings at its annual gathering in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Stark inequality: Oxfam says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault