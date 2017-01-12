State close to completing review at major gas blowout site

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State officials are getting close to completing a safety review of a Los Angeles gas storage facility that had a blowout that spewed methane for nearly four months.

The Department of Conservation took reporters Thursday for a tour of the Southern California Gas Co. facility to show repairs and improvements made after the leak was plugged.

The blowout discovered in October 2015 drove 8,000 families from their homes as they complained about headaches, nausea and nosebleeds from the stinky release.

State and company representatives showed off new safety measures that are now required at the Aliso Canyon site and monitoring equipment to more quickly detect or prevent a leak.

Advertisement

Officials say they expect to complete their review and hold a public meeting in the first quarter of the year.