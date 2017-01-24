Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » State Dept. reviewing $221…

State Dept. reviewing $221 million payment to Palestinians

By master January 24, 2017 7:23 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is reviewing a last-minute decision by former Secretary of State John Kerry to send $221 million dollars to the Palestinians late last week over the objections of congressional Republicans.

The department said Tuesday it would look at the payment and might make adjustments to ensure it comports with the Trump administration’s priorities.

Kerry formally notified Congress that State would release the money Friday morning, just hours before President Donald Trump took the oath of office.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The funds — intended for reconstruction in Gaza and good governance programs for the Palestinian Authority — were being blocked by at least two GOP lawmakers in response to Palestinian attempts to join international organizations before a peace deal with Israel.

Advertisement

Such holds are generally respected but are not legally binding.

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » State Dept. reviewing $221…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended