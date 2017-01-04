Sports Listen

State Sen. Hough’s campaign raffling off an AR-15 rifle

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 10:49 am
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A state senator from Frederick County says his re-election campaign is raffling off an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Republican Michael Hough (HUFF) announced the raffle in a statement Tuesday. He says the rifle complies with Maryland firearm laws. The prize includes 250 rounds of ammunition.

Hough says he’s a strong defender of what he calls “God-given” Second Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens.

AR-15s and similar military-style firearms have been the subject of fierce debate because of their use in mass shootings, including the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, and the Orlando nightclub massacre last summer.

A number of other political candidates have announced similar contests. They include Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart and Tennessee Republican state Rep. Andy Holt.

Hough’s district includes part of Carroll County.

