Stuck without a Trump job, Christie is back in New Jersey

By MICHAEL CATALINI January 9, 2017 3:38 pm
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The final pieces of the Trump administration are falling into place in Washington, and none of the jobs has gone to Republican Chris Christie.

Christie instead faces his eighth and final year as governor of New Jersey, where his approval rating is a dreadful 19 percent.

His numbers have been dragged down by resentment over his national ambitions, his embrace of Trump and the George Washington Bridge traffic-jam scandal.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

On Tuesday, Christie will deliver his State of the State Address, during which he will no doubt begin trying to salvage his legacy to an electorate that would rather see him go.

Government News U.S. News
