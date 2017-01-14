Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Family money: 2 sisters lead Vermont appropriations panels
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Supreme Court takes up…

Supreme Court takes up suit over 2001 detention of Muslims

By MARK SHERMAN January 14, 2017 9:23 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahmer Abbasi speaks softly as he describes the strip searches, the extra shoves, the curses that he endured in a federal jail in Brooklyn following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Abbasi tells The Associated Press in a telephone interview from his home in Karachi, Pakistan, that he doesn’t “think I deserved it.”

Abbasi’s quiet, matter-of-fact tone belies his determination, 15 years after his detention, to seek justice in American courts — provided the Supreme Court will let him.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The justices on Wednesday are hearing an appeal from former Attorney General John Ashcroft, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and other former U.S. officials. They want to shut down the lawsuit that human rights lawyers have filed on behalf of Abbasi and others over their harsh treatment and prolonged detention.

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Supreme Court takes up…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Family money: 2 sisters lead Vermont appropriations panels