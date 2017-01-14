Supreme Court takes up suit over 2001 detention of Muslims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahmer Abbasi speaks softly as he describes the strip searches, the extra shoves, the curses that he endured in a federal jail in Brooklyn following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Abbasi tells The Associated Press in a telephone interview from his home in Karachi, Pakistan, that he doesn’t “think I deserved it.”

Abbasi’s quiet, matter-of-fact tone belies his determination, 15 years after his detention, to seek justice in American courts — provided the Supreme Court will let him.

The justices on Wednesday are hearing an appeal from former Attorney General John Ashcroft, former FBI Director Robert Mueller and other former U.S. officials. They want to shut down the lawsuit that human rights lawyers have filed on behalf of Abbasi and others over their harsh treatment and prolonged detention.