Sustained gunfire heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 8:52 am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Sustained gunfire has been heard in the Iranian capital of Tehran, with the city’s mayor quoted as saying a drone was targeted.

Witnesses said some of the gunfire Monday sounded like it came from anti-aircraft guns. Citizens of Tehran ran to rooftops to see what was happening.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Tehran Mayor Isa Farhadi as saying the gunfire targeted a drone near restricted airspace in the capital. He said it wasn’t clear who owned the drone, which he described as a quad copter.

On Dec. 23, residents of downtown Tehran awoke to the sound of anti-aircraft fire as the army shot down a state TV drone that officials said had flown too close to the residence of Iran’s supreme leader.

Government News
