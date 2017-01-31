Sports Listen

Swedes accept renting pipe storage space to Gazprom project

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 11:08 am < a min read
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A southeastern Swedish city council has approved a deal with a Dutch subcontractor for Russia’s Gazprom to store pipes in its harbor.

Sweden’s government earlier said the deal could harm the country’s defense and political interests. Officials said Monday the contractor, Wasco Coatings Europe BV, is not deemed to be a security risk.

In a 10-4 vote with one abstaining, the Baltic Sea port of Karlshamn decided Tuesday on the 100-million kronor ($11.3 million) deal with the subcontractor for Nord Stream 2.

Last month, a municipality on Sweden’s strategic Baltic Sea island of Gotland rejected a similar request after government warnings it would be against the country’s interests.

In Sweden and elsewhere in Europe there has been growing hesitancy to make the continent more dependent on Russian energy.

