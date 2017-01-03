Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Virginia governor vows to veto 20-week abortion ban bill Next Story Quick decisions meant life or death in Southeastern storms
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Teen faces charges over…

Teen faces charges over alleged racist video of another teen

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 2:59 pm
Share

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania prosecutor is pursuing ethnic intimidation and harassment charges against a 14-year-old white student accused of making a racist video of a black student eating chicken.

Prosecutor John Morganelli told a news conference Tuesday in Easton he will bring the charges in juvenile court.

The student recorded a high school student eating chicken wings and, in narrating the piece, used a slur and made references to “being broke and on welfare.” The video was shared on social media. Morganelli calls it “reprehensible.”

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

The black 16-year-old student was accused of assaulting the white student in retaliation. His attorney told The Morning Call he recently accepted a form of probation in juvenile court.

Advertisement

The white student’s attorney tells the newspaper “as offensive as the video was, physically assaulting someone is worse.”

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Teen faces charges over…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Virginia governor vows to veto 20-week abortion ban bill Next Story Quick decisions meant life or death in Southeastern storms