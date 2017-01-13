Sports Listen

Tennessee traffic stop ends with police shooting 2 people

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 1:35 pm
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a traffic stop in Tennessee ended with state police troopers firing at two people.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart told WYCB-TV the two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers fired their guns Thursday evening when an occupant of a vehicle pulled a weapon following a routine traffic stop along Interstate 26.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Friday that the two people were taken to a hospital, but did not elaborate on the seriousness of their injuries.

Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller told the Kingsport Times-News that neither officer was injured.

Investigators didn’t release the identities or the races of the troopers or the two people shot. They say agents were on the scene early Friday collecting evidence.

Government News U.S. News
