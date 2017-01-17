Sports Listen

Texas, 12 other states sue to block Obama coal mining rule

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 6:53 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and 12 other states have asked a federal court to block final rules from President Barack Obama’s administration designed to reduce coal mining’s impact on streams.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned a Washington-based appeals court for an injunction Tuesday.

Paxton said in a statement that the “Stream Protection Rule” imposes “mandatory, one-size-fits-all” regulations that violate states’ rights.

Joining Texas are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Last month, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed a separate lawsuit challenging the rule there.

The U.S. Interior Department argues that the rule will protect 6,000 miles of streams by preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby waters.

Republicans have vowed to overturn it under President-elect Donald Trump.

Eds: This story has been updated with the Texas attorney general’s office correcting its original statement to say it is joining 12 states in seeking to block federal rule, not 13. This version removes South Carolina and Arizona from the list of parties to the case, but adds Colorado.

Business News Government News U.S. News
