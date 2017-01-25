The Latest: Crane protesters calling for Trump resistance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on protesters who climbed a crane at a construction site a few blocks from the White House (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

A spokesman for the environmental group Greenpeace says a group of seven protesters who have climbed a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House are calling for resistance to President Donald Trump.

Greenpeace spokesman Travis Nichols says the group of seven people planned to unfurl a 70-foot by 35-foot banner that says “Resist.” He says it’s a continuation of protests that began with Trump’s inauguration.

Advertisement

Capt. Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department told reporters Wednesday morning that officers were called to the area of 15th and L streets and found three people who weren’t authorized to be at the site attached to the crane. He says another four people are now on the crane, too.

__

9:15 a.m.

Police say they believe seven protesters who climbed a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House are associated with the environmental group Greenpeace.

Capt. Robert Glover of the Metropolitan Police Department told reporters Wednesday morning that officers were called to the area of 15th and L streets and found three people who weren’t authorized to be at the site attached to the crane. He says another four people are now on the crane, too.

Glover says the protesters believed to be associated with Greenpeace told police they’re conducting a First Amendment action.

The protests comes a day after President Donald Trump’s administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.

___

8 a.m.

Police say a protester has climbed a crane at a construction site in downtown Washington that’s just a few blocks from the White House.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown says police responded to the area of 15th and L streets in northwest Wednesday morning for a disorderly person. Police say 15th Street is closed between L and M streets.

Brown says a protester climbed a crane and refused to allow workers to work in the area.