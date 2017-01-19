The Latest: Trump names Georgia’s Perdue as ag secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:25 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sonny Perdue to lead the Agriculture Department.

Perdue is a farmer’s son who built businesses in grain trading and trucking before becoming the first Republican governor of Georgia since Reconstruction.

Agriculture secretary is the only Cabinet post for which Trump, who will be inaugurated Friday, has not announced a selection.

9:10 a.m.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says there’s “no specific credible threat” against Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Friday.

Johnson said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Thursday that security will be extraordinarily fortified anyway to prevent truck attacks like the Bastille Day assault in Nice, France, last year. Eighty-six people were killed.

Johnson says this is an age of the “self-radicalized actor_the so-called lone wolf_and we have to be concerned about the vehicle threat.”

Johnson says that’s why during the inauguration the areas where vehicles are prohibited will be “extra fortified this year with dump trucks, heavily armored vehicles to prevent anybody who’s not authorized from being in the area from driving something in there.”

8:33 a.m.

The Secret Service says a vehicle in a motorcade for Vice President-elect Mike Pence struck a D.C. police reserve officer.

That’s according to WRC-TV, which reports (http://bit.ly/2k6T3jn) that police say the officer was conducting traffic control in northwest Washington on Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle in the motorcade hit him.

The Secret Service says the officer was taken to a hospital with a minor injury and later released.

7:30 a.m.

With glow sticks, hula hoops and rainbow flags, protesters took a dance party to the streets near the vice president-elect’s temporary home to oppose his positions on LGBT issues.

News outlets report that more than 100 people accompanied by a truck blasting music danced Wednesday night through the usually quiet Chevy Chase area of northwest Washington, where Mike Pence has been renting a home.

Disrupt J20, a collection of activist groups, and WERK For Peace, which formed after the Orlando nightclub shooting, organized what they called a “Queer Dance Party.” Activists have criticized Pence for signing a law as Indiana governor that they say could sanction discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender customers. The legislature later reversed course.

The group found Pence’s street blocked. It wasn’t clear if he was home.