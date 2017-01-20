Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Protesters make their mark on Trump’s inauguration
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Mexican druglord…

The Latest: Mexican druglord “El Chapo” is in US courthouse

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 8:39 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman facing drug trafficking and other charges in the United States (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is in a U.S. courthouse, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn courthouse on Friday to await his appearance before a federal judge.

Advertisement

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015 via a hole in the floor of his cell shower.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically motivated.

Now in his late 50s, Guzman was first indicted in Southern California in the early 1990s.

___

1:15 a.m.

Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will stand in a U.S. courtroom, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal courthouse Friday.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015 via a hole in the floor of his cell shower.

The brazen slip was highly embarrassing for the Mexican government. Guzman has fought extradition since his recapture last year.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically-motivated.

Now in his late 50s, Guzman was first indicted in Southern California in the early 1990s.

Topics:
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Mexican druglord…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Protesters make their mark on Trump’s inauguration