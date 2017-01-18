Sports Listen

The Latest: Neighbor says some feared reprisals from tips

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 12:58 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

Neighbors where a fugitive wanted for the slaying of an Orlando police officer was taken into custody after a week-long manhunt say they aren’t surprised that the arrest came from detective work, not tips from the public.

One neighbor in the west Orlando neighborhood where Markeith Loyd was arrested says people are scared of repercussions if they talk to police. Aaron Chance says that’s the reality even though it’s a good neighborhood to live in.

Loyd was found in an abandoned house after a nine-day manhunt. Authorities had been offering a $125,000 reward for any tips leading to his arrest in the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store last week and in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in December.

___

10:20 a.m.

Authorities want the courts to deny bond for the suspect in last week’s fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer.

An affidavit filed Wednesday with the Orange County Clerk of Courts shows authorities want to make sure 41-year-old Markeith Loyd remains in custody.

Loyd arrested Tuesday night after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

Loyd is accused in the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store last week and in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month.

Authorities say Loyd’s face was bloodied when he resisted officers taking him into custody. He was hospitalized overnight.

___

5:40 a.m.

Authorities say a Florida man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer was wearing body armor and had two handguns when he was arrested at an abandoned house.

Authorities say Markeith Loyd was taken into custody Tuesday night after the home was surrounded by SWAT officers.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina says Loyd initially tried to escape out the back but then ran back inside the house. Loyd’s face was bloodied when he resisted officers taking him into custody.

Loyd is accused in the killing of Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store last week and in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month.

Authorities say he killed the officer when she approached him outside the store.

