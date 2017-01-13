The Latest: Official says Chicago police probes too slow

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Department of Justice’s report from its yearlong investigation into the Chicago Police Department (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division says Chicago police officers shot people who didn’t pose an immediate threat and used stun guns on people for no other reason than they didn’t obey the officers’ verbal commands.

At a news conference on Friday announcing the findings of a Justice Department civil rights investigation of the police department, Vanita Gupta said a lack of training or outdated training for the officers is largely to blame.

Gupta said investigations into officers’ actions are “glacially slow” and that discipline of officers is often “unpredictable and ineffective.”

She also said officers don’t have enough support to help them deal with the trauma of their jobs.

10 a.m.

The U.S. Justice Department has issued a scathing report on civil rights abuses by Chicago’s police department over the years.

Justice Department officials released the report Friday after a yearlong investigation. It found that institutional Chicago Police Department problems had led to serious civil rights violations, including racial bias and a tendency to use excessive force.

The investigation was launched in 2015 after the release of dashcam video showing an officer shoot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald, 16 times.

The report is one step in a long process that, in recent years, has typically led to bilateral talks between the Justice Department and a city, followed by settlement plan that a judge enforces.

The case may signal how committed President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will be to pushing for police reform.

8 a.m.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join other officials to release the Justice Department’s findings from an investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

Federal officials say a news conference will be held late Friday morning at the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson also will be in attendance, as will the head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon.

The release of the report comes after a yearlong civil rights investigation into Chicago police. It’s expected to find a pattern and practice of violations over many years.

The federal government launched its investigation of the 12,000-officer force in 2015, after video was released that showed a white police officer fatally shooting a black teenager.

12:20 a.m.

The U.S. Justice Department plans to release a major report on Chicago police after a yearlong civil rights investigation.

Officials will make it public Friday.

The investigation into the 12,000-officer police force began in 2015 after release of a video showing a white officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

An official familiar with the report has told The Associated Press the report would find constitutional violations over years. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed through reforms since the investigation began, including overhauling a police oversight body. The report’s likely to call for more reforms.

Reports in recent years have been followed by reform plans enforced by courts.

This item includes information reported by Associated Press writer Michael Tarm.