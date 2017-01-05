Sports Listen

The Latest: OH Gov. Kasich to attend Trump inauguration

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 8:00 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

7:45 a.m.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Kasich had boycotted the Republican National Convention in Cleveland and declined to endorse or vote for the New York billionaire after dropping his own presidential bid.

But Kasich has said he’s praying for Trump, and he offered a message of unity when addressing Ohio’s Electoral College members as they unanimously supported Trump last month.

A day before the Jan. 20 oath-taking, Kasich is set to talk about Medicaid expansion with Senate Republicans trying to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law.

7:39 a.m.

Donald Trump is urging Republicans and Democrats to “get together” to design a replacement for President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The president-elect says in a series of Thursday morning tweets that minority Democrats are doing “the typical political thing and (casting) BLAME.” He adds: “It is time for Republicans and Democrats to get together and come up with a health care plan that really works — much less expensive & FAR BETTER!”

The tweets contradict Trump’s advice to Republicans a day earlier, in which he wrote that “Dems are to blame for the mess” and warned the GOP to stay focused on blaming Obama’s party.

Democrats point out that Republicans are not close to proposing a replacement for the law. Twenty million Americans have gained coverage under the law.

