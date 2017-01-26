Sports Listen

The Latest: Ryan says Congress will pay billions for wall

By master January 26, 2017 10:04 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the meeting of congressional Republicans (all times EST):

9:55 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump’s border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion — and Ryan says Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall’s price tag would be added to the deficit — or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost. But he wouldn’t commit.

The point, Ryan says, is that Congress will pay for “the construction of a physical barrier on the border.”

Trump is set to speak to the lawmakers later Thursday — a day after signing an executive order calling for the wall.

Government News
