The Latest: Sacramento dam opens for first time in decade

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on winter storms in California and Nevada (all times local):

6:45 a.m.

State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat also reports (http://bit.ly/2j3GXq0 ) that evacuations are still advised for roughly 3,000 people living in low-lying areas of Guerneville and Monte Rio.

Advertisement

Department of Water Resources engineers opened a number of the dam’s gates early Tuesday to direct water through the Sacramento and Yolo bypasses.

The Sacramento Weir has been in operation for 100 years. It is nearly 2,000 feet in length and consists of 48 gates that are removed manually to allow water to spill from the Sacramento River.

The weir is opened after the Sacramento River hits 29.87 feet. It was last opened in December 2005.

___

2 a.m.

Northern California and Nevada braced for another powerful storm after getting lashed by downpours that flooded roads, homes and vineyards and toppled a storied giant sequoia.

Parts of Northern California were soaked by more than a foot of rain over a 72-hour period that ended early Monday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate and leaving thousands without power.

The heavy rains forced rivers out of their banks and toppled trees, among them the famed “Pioneer Cabin” in Calaveras Big Trees State Park that had a drive-thru tunnel carved into its base more than a century ago.