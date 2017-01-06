The Latest: Trump urges supporters to attend inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

7:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is urging supporters to attend his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Trump tweets early Friday that “hopefully, all supporters, and those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will go to D.C. on January 20th. It will be a GREAT SHOW!”

Trump will take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States at noon that day. More than three dozen organizations have accepted invitations to take part in the inaugural parade after the swearing-in ceremony.

7:27 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says Mexico will reimburse taxpayers for a new border wall and that U.S. money spent will be for the “sake of speed.”

Trump’s aides are considering a plan to ask Congress to ensure money is available in U.S. coffers for the wall. But Trump would rely on existing law that authorizes fencing and other technology along the southern border.

The potential approach was confirmed by two congressional officials and a senior transition official with knowledge of the discussions; all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump said in a tweet Friday: “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”