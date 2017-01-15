Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story In Trump, man elected by Americans is president they’ll get
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Thousands show up for…

Thousands show up for Sanders health care rally in Michigan

By COREY WILLIAMS January 15, 2017 12:51 pm
Share

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Thousands of people are showing up for a rally in suburban Detroit where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak in support of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

It is one of several rallies around the country by Democrats ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Trump has promised a speedy repeal and replacement of the law that was one of Obama’s proudest achievements.

People were lined up four abreast for the length of 3 or 4 football fiends waiting to get in to the rally Sunday in a parking lot at Macomb Community College in Warren.

OPM tells DC-area feds how to plan for Inauguration Day

The law delivered health coverage to about 20 million people but is saddled with problems such as rapidly rising premiums and large co-payments.

Advertisement

Republicans in Congress have begun the process of repeal.

Topics:
Business News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Thousands show up for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story In Trump, man elected by Americans is president they’ll get