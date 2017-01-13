Thunder, freezing rain marks storm’s arrival in Plains

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Freezing rain moved into the southern Plains early Friday, creating icy condition that prompted flight cancellations and school closures as forecasters warned that the weather could cripple the region through the holiday weekend.

The rain began overnight across parts of Oklahoma, southern Kansas and Missouri, where hundreds of schools were closed, including several college campuses. The atmosphere was so turbulent that thunder rumbled during an episode of freezing rain in Joplin, Missouri.

Forecasters said ice could cause power outages and numerous crashes on the region’s roadways. The storm system, which brought heavy snow and floods to California earlier this week, also was expected to hit parts of Illinois, Texas and Arkansas.

“We could see some fairly significant ice accumulations,” National Weather Service forecaster Kevin Brown said. “Enough ice accumulations to cause a lot of problems with trees and power lines and power interruptions.”

Dozens of flights were cancelled at Lambert Airport in St. Louis as freezing rain moved in. At Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers World Airport, a handful of flights were cancelled but the airport remained open, according to a spokesman.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation cautioned drivers to slow down and avoid tailgating after major roads developed slick spots before sun-up Friday. City spokeswoman Kristy Yager said about 75 employees were called in to work at midnight and began treating some bridges and overpasses, but have mostly been on standby.

“We had expected that they would have driven about 200 miles each on this shift, and that didn’t happen,” Yager said. “But it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Forecasters issued ice storm warnings from the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles into southern Illinois, with up to 1 inch of ice expected in some locations. Precipitation is forecast to fall in waves Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In northwestern Oklahoma, residents recalling a significant storm that left the area without power for three to four days in 2001 snatched up flashlights, batteries, propane, lamp oil and alternative energy sources on Thursday.

“They’re grabbing generators, and I’m sold out,” said Raymond Bopp, assistant manager of the Woodward Ace Hardware store in Woodward, Oklahoma, about 140 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management assembled generators and gathered supplies for use in temporary shelters, spokeswoman Keli Cain said.

Concern about the storm prompted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to activate the state Emergency Operations Center.

“Everyone should be aware that this potential weather event could disrupt travel and cause power outages across the state,” Greitens said in a statement.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin declared a disaster emergency for all of her state’s 77 counties. She also issued an executive order suspending size and weight regulations for oversized vehicles to expedite relief efforts.

“Emergency personnel are coordinating with state and local officials to ensure we are prepared and ready for whatever comes our way,” Fallin said in a statement.

In California, the storm brought heavy snowfall in higher elevations and led thousands of people to evacuate as rivers surged.

Brown, the forecaster from the National Weather Service, said the Pacific Ocean moisture that helped feed the storm has shifted south, creating the potential for ice and heavy rainfall in southern Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas.

“We’re still going to have plenty of moisture to deal with. We could see some pretty strong storms as well,” he said.

___

Associated Press reporters Jim Salter in St. Louis, Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City and Heather Hollingsworth in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.