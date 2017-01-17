Sports Listen

Tiffany feels the Trump effect on 5th Avenue

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:39 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Security barricades, protesters and a perpetual media encampment in and around Trump Tower since the election has left a patina on sales at Tiffany, the posh jeweler who’s flagship store is just steps from the president-elect’s front door.

Tiffany said Tuesday that sales at its store on Manhattan’s 5th Avenue tumbled 14 percent in November and December, compared with the same period last year, partly due to “post-election traffic disruptions.”

Tiffany & Co. has been under pressure more broadly, however, and overall sales in the Americas declined by 4 percent.

Shares of the New York retailer slid 3 percent at the opening bell.

Business News Government News
