Tribal leader asks Trump to reconsider pipeline action

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:30 am
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The leader of the Standing Rock Sioux is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his push for completion of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline.

Tribal spokeswoman Sue Evans says Chairman Dave Archambault requested a meeting with Trump in a letter sent Wednesday, warning that relations between the new administration and the Native American community have “gotten off on the wrong foot.” It’s not clear if Trump has received the letter.

Trump signed an executive action Tuesday ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to quickly reconsider its Dec. 4 decision to stop pipeline construction to allow for a study to determine the environmental impact of routing the pipeline under a North Dakota reservoir.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The tribe gets its drinking water from Lake Oahe and worries about a pipeline spill.

Business News Government News U.S. News
