Trump backer: No problems over insults against Obamas

By CAROLYN THOMPSON January 4, 2017 6:17 pm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The wealthy businessman who co-chaired Donald Trump’s campaign in New York says there are no lingering problems with the president-elect’s transition team over his widely condemned comments insulting President Barack Obama and his wife.

Carl Paladino refuted reports that he was on the outs with the transition team and unwelcome at a fundraiser Thursday in his hometown of Buffalo, New York.

Paladino told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he remains in good standing with the transition team and will attend the fundraiser featuring Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway “if I can get there.”

Paladino is fighting calls to leave Buffalo’s school board over remarks in an alternative newspaper last month that he wanted Obama to die of mad cow disease and the first lady to “return to being a male.”

