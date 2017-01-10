Trump bound to avoid conflict only by presidential tradition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is stocking his administration with fellow wealthy business leaders — and they’re taking greater steps than he is to sever their corporate ties.

Rex Tillerson, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state and the chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, last week agreed to leave the energy company, sell his millions of shares in stock and put the cash he receives into a trust to be overseen by a third party.

That’s what ethics experts want Trump to do. The president-elect is scheduled to speak Wednesday about his plans for his international real estate development, property management and licensing company while he’s in the White House.

Conflict laws govern senior White House officials but not the president and vice-president. Previous presidents have traditionally followed them anyway.