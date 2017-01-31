Trump cancels planned Milwaukee economic speech

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump canceled an expected speech on the economy in Milwaukee on Thursday, without saying why or if he will reschedule. The visit would have been one of his first outside of Washington as president.

Tech. Sgt. Meghan Skrepenski with the 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard in Milwaukee confirmed Tuesday that the visit had been canceled. She said she had no information on why it was called off.

When the White House announced on Monday that Trump planned to come to Wisconsin, a group called the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump quickly organized a protest. According to its Facebook page, by late Tuesday afternoon 1,200 people were planning to attend a protest with another 4,500 interested.

Gov. Scott Walker’s spokesman, Tom Evenson, said he didn’t have any information about why the trip was not happening. Walker met with Trump in the White House on Saturday and is close with his chief of staff Reince Priebus, who previously was head of the Wisconsin Republican Party.

Walker is the head of the Republican Governors Association and a former rival of Trump’s for the GOP presidential nomination, later got behind Trump as the GOP nominee.

Trump was expected to give a speech on the economy during the Wisconsin stop. Trump is the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984.