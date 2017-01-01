Sports Listen

Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers

By JILL COLVIN January 1, 2017 2:33 am
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says that “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private. He was expressing new skepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations.

Trump says he rarely uses email or computers, despite his frequent tweeting.

He told reporters during his annual New Year’s party Saturday night that he believes in writing out important messages and having it delivered by courier.

Trump has repeatedly cast aside allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the presidential election through hacking.

Government News Technology News
