Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Previous Story Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump Next Story Selfie in front of burning home lands 2 NY cops in hot water
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump on wall: Mexico…

Trump on wall: Mexico will pay us back

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 7:27 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says Mexico will reimburse taxpayers for a new border wall and that U.S. money spent will be for the “sake of speed.”

Trump’s aides are considering a plan to ask Congress to ensure money is available in U.S. coffers for the wall. But Trump would rely on existing law that authorizes fencing and other technology along the southern border.

The potential approach was confirmed by two congressional officials and a senior transition official with knowledge of the discussions; all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

Trump said in a tweet Friday: “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”

Advertisement

Topics:
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump on wall: Mexico…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Government News

Previous Story Classified report on Russia, election hacking going to Trump Next Story Selfie in front of burning home lands 2 NY cops in hot water