Trump questions priorities as House GOP moves to gut ethics panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is suggesting that it shouldn’t be the first order of business of the new Congress.

He’s talking about a move to weaken the independent ethics board that oversees lawmakers. Trump tweeted today that Congress has a lot of other priorities to work on.

A Trump spokesman says the concerns of the president-elect are more about timing than about the issue itself.

House Speaker Paul Ryan is downplaying the move by House Republicans to change the rules regarding the independent ethics panel. Ryan had argued against the change last night — but today, he insists that the panel will still be independent — even though it will be under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee.

Ryan says, “All members of Congress are required to earn the public’s trust every single day.” He says the House “will hold members accountable to the people.”

The independent panel was created in 2008 to probe charges of lawmaker misconduct after several corruption scandals sent members to prison.

